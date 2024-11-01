SS25 Trend: ‘Army Days’, Military jackets, olive drab, and utility details

Several designers showed riffs on military and utilitarian styles during the SS25 runway season. There are a few reasons for the popularity of this trend. The 2024 USA general election is just days away, and with the possibility of the country electing its first woman President, the topic of female empowerment is on many peoples’ lips. One could say that women’s clothing mimicking military attire sends a message of strength and independence. While some designers, like Elie Saab served up traditional looking versions of army looks, others, such as Versace mixed things up adding utilitarian details with other contrasting styles.

Here are ten looks from the recent SS25 shows.

Burberry: designer, Daniel Lee

Burberry SS25 Credits: Burberry SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Elie Saab

Elie Saab SS25 Credits: Elie Saab SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Gucci: designer, Sabato De Sarno

Gucci SS25 Credits: Gucci SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Hermès: designer, Nadège Vanhée

Hermès SS25 Credits: Hermès SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Ellen Hodakova Larson

Hodakova SS25 Credits: Hodakova SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Mugler: designer, Casey Cadwallader

Mugler SS25 Credits: Mugler SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Private Policy: designer, Siying Qu and Haoran Li

Private Policy SS25 Credits: Private Policy SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Versace

Versace SS25 Credits: Versace SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Ferrari: designer, Rocco Iannone

Ferrari SS25 Credits: Ferrari SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Alexander McQueen: designer, Seán McGirr

Alexander McQueen SS25 Credits: McQueen SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 45: a lilac ribbed knit top under a heavy cotton jacket with frayed edges in army green, large round silver buttons, a vintage Burberry crest and a matching knee-length skirt. Accessories included a skinny belt in the Burberry plaid and black slides.Look 22: a dark green dress with a slit skirt, patch pockets and a wide webbed belt. Strappy sandals in cream and black finished the look.Look 31: an oversized zip-up jacket in dark green jersey with matching short shorts. Accessories included framed sunglasses, driving gloves, a small patent satchel and strappy pumps, all in dark green.Look 2: a tan-coloured knit crewneck top with satin patch pockets and matching briefs under sheer pants with side zips. A brown leather belt, a hand-held satchel and wide cuffs accessorized the look.Look 21: a khaki oversized jacket with long patch pockets and matching shorts with a front panel. Accessories included a belted waist and a belt at the hem of the shorts, eyewear with clip-on sunglasses and black thong sandals.Look 15: an olive green jacket with oversized shoulders, nipped-in waist and patch pockets over a matching micro mini skirt. A green satchel and Mary-Janes finished the look.Look 5: an army green jacket with a brown leather collar, matching frayed shorts and tote bag with gold slides.Look 26: a long sleeved brown shirt with white glass buttons, styled with a gold mirrored skirt, red sheer hose and black t-strap sandals.Look 2: a heavy cotton brown shirt with a patch pocket with a matching mini skirt and self-belt. Accessories included light brown suede driving gloves and a black patent satchel and ankle straps.Look 25: a cropped DB jacket in olive drab-coloured washed cotton with a brown velvet collar was shown with a matching bustle-backed mini kilt.