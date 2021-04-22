Stella McCartney teams up with Greenpeace to stop deforestation

Stella McCartney is launching a capsule collection supporting Greenpeace’s campaign to stop deforestation in the Amazon, which is fuelled by industrial agriculture and meat production.

The Stella x Greenpeace capsule embodies a shared commitment to protecting the planet and wildlife and jointly celebrates the two organisations’ respective 20th and 50th anniversaries and forms part of the brand’s summer 2021 collection.

Launching on April 23, the capsule features graphics inspired by vintage eco-activist designs on two T-shirts and two sweatshirts made from soft organic cotton in pale blue and white marble colourways. Prices range from 250 to 550 pounds / 265 to 595 euros.

courtesy of Stella McCartney

Commenting on the capsule, British fashion designer Stella McCartney, said in a statement: “Stella McCartney has been a vegetarian brand since day one, and I could not be prouder to support an incredible organisation like Greenpeace to celebrate our anniversaries and raise awareness of this urgent issue.

“I hope things do not return to normal in 2021 – rather, I hope we return to life more mindful, particularly when it comes to our decisions. Precious forests, like the Amazon, should not be destroyed to produce industrial meat sold around the world. Simply reducing meat in your diet can help protect the Amazon from deforestation and safeguard this vital ecosystem and our climate for future generations.”

Alongside the capsule, the Stella McCartney Cares Foundation will also donate to Greenpeace to support its campaign to stop deforestation in the Amazon.