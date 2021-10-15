Students University of Salford unveil collaboration with Harvey Nichols

Fashion Design students of Salford University unveiled their collection in collaboration with Harvey Nichols. ‘Made in Salford’ is a specially curated collection, made up of one-off garments designed and crafted by graduate students from the university. Over 30 graduates have been included in the initiative, with more than 150 pieces set to be on display and sold at the Manchester store.

The graduates have previously presented this selection at 2020 New York Fashion Week and at a 2019 pop-up exhibition in Milan. “It still feels surreal. We didn’t even think we’d have a final collection this year, especially with the pandemic,” said one of the 50 graduates Mark Buendia.

The collections are spread across two floors occupying sections in both womenswear and menswear. “The collaboration is going very well so far. Our customers love everything about it. Especially the idea behind the collaboration and the fact the revenue goes back to the students,” said Lily Newcombe, press and marketing officer at Harvey Nichols.

The collection will be in stores for a limited time and each piece is one-of-a-kind and will feature items constructed for different occasions and styles.

Photos: University of Salford