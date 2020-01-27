Suavs launches 100 percent recycled knitwear sneaker

Texas-based footwear brand Suavs has announced the launch of its first 100 percent recycled knitwear sneaker.

The first style to be rolled out using the 100 percent recycled knit is The Legacy high top, with all following shoes made by the brand to follow suit. Each pair of Suavs will be made using an average of eight recycled plastic bottles and 100 percent vegan materials.

By mid-2020, the brand said all new launches and current Suavs styles will be made with sustainable materials.

Further sustainable initiatives by the brand include using 100 percent vegan materials, including glues; donating all unsold footwear to organizations such as Soles4Souls and LifeWorks; reducing manufacturing waste through sustainable production; and using dual-purpose shoe boxes for both initial shipping and return packaging.

“My background in international fashion and footwear design encouraged me to create Suavs as a super versatile shoe. It was important from the beginning that we create a comfortable, easy-to-transport shoe without sacrificing on style," CEO of Suavs Monxi Garza said in a statement.

“Our customer feedback on comfort and style is so positive, we thought what more can we do to hold ourselves accountable in working our way towards decreasing our carbon footprint and becoming a more conscious brand? I'm thrilled to introduce our new 100 percent recycled knit fabric to Suavs customers and look forward to more ways we can become more environmentally friendly in the new decade.”

Founded in Austin, Texas in 2015, Suavs creates multi-functional footwear to be used for travelling, hiking or everyday use, featuring breathable designs and sweat-wicking technology.