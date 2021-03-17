Sustainability starts early with Greendigo

Synthetic clothing is known to have a high presence of pollutants and toxins. With their delicate skin being more absorbent, allergies, skin rashes and respiratory disorders are increasingly on the rise amongst children. Furthermore, garments made of synthetic fabrics also take a long time to decompose, thereby creating long-term pollution which will have an adverse impact on our future generations.

With this background, Meghna Kishore and Barkha Bhatnagar Das, the cofounders of Greendigo, embarked upon the journey to make organic apparel the new normal. They believe that conscious decisions taken by each and every one of us will collectively move the needle on sustainability and conservation of our planet. With Greendigo, they endeavor to offer pure and gentle clothing which is not only safe and comfortable for children, but also affordable and accessible by the masses.

The brand believes that children’s clothes have to be designed keeping their active lifestyle and comfort in mind. Greendigo focuses on providing everyday playtime essentials that children need in larger quantities on a daily basis. Children need a frequent change of clothes every day because of spills, dirt etc. With growth spurts, children also outgrow their clothes every few months. Greendigo addresses these common concerns by offering enduring, practical and machine washable styles for the convenience of parents while keeping the comfort and safety of children in mind. Their innovative designs such as babygrows are adjustable and great for children experiencing a growth spurt. The brand strongly believes that businesses need to run responsibly to be able to counter the environmental, political and economic challenges that plague our world today.

Sustainability is the bedrock of Greendigo and the brand has taken several initiatives to reduce its impact on the environment.

Organic Cotton: Greendigo’s garments are certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) which ensures the organic status of raw materials as well as assures that manufacturing processes are environmentally and socially responsible.

Sustainable Supply Chain: Greendigo has built a completely transparent & trusted supply chain. From farm to factory, all their clothes are produced locally in India. By way of a Comparative Life Cycle Impact Assessment, their website displays the positive impact of their clean supply chain on key metrics like water savings, energy savings, emissions and land preservation.

Zero Plastic Packaging: Greendigo products come packed with love in organic cotton pouches. Not only does this eliminate the use of plastic, but these drawstring pouches are great to reuse.

Carbon Neutrality: Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from burning fossil fuels and clear-cutting forests is resulting in climate change. While Greendigo uses organic fabrics and employs sustainable manufacturing practices to significantly reduce its CO2 emissions but still there are emissions which are unavoidable. The brand tackles these unavoidable emissions by investing in offset projects such as renewable energy, forest conservation and energy efficiency. This provides crucial funding for these projects to continue to thrive. All while making all Greendigo’s products carbon neutral right from the seed until the time they reach the end user. All projects are rigorously verified and certified through The Gold Standard and UN Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).

Commitment to UN SDGs: Greendigo is aligned to 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with the aim to achieve better health and more sustainable economic growth for everyone. From employing underprivileged women to eliminate gender inequality and supporting local organic cotton farmers for economic growth, they also advocate use of clean, cleverly designed and long lasting products to drive responsible consumption and reduce wasteful production. Organic farming has lower emissions of greenhouse gases with additional benefits of biodiversity. Since Greendigo uses organic cotton, it helps minimise the effects of climate change too.

Responsible Disposal: Greendigo strongly believes that clean clothing is not just a privilege of a few but should be a right of all children. The brand donates their new and unused organic cotton production samples and unsold inventory to children in urban slums and economically weak villages in India. Since roughly 60% of discarded clothing reaches landfills causing long-term pollution on our planet, the brand is able to bring smiles to the faces of the underprivileged while putting unused inventory to good use.

Greendigo currently retails only through their direct-to-consumer ecommerce channel and delivers worldwide. The brand is also focusing on B2B / wholesale orders from bulk buyers in India and overseas. With certifications and ethical manufacturing practices in place, the brand aims to attract buyers from around the world who believe in responsible production, which is in line with their vision of making organic the new normal.