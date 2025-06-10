The art of denim design: How GANG creates its jeans collections

Denim – a fabric that has formed the backbone of the fashion world for decades and yet never loses its appeal. At GANG , everything revolves around this versatile companion. But how does the German fashion label with Italian roots manage to constantly breathe new life into this material? Under the creative direction of Yvonne Weitl, GANG doesn't just design jeans; it celebrates denim in its purest form: authentic, timeless, and innovative all at once.

A fabric that lives

What makes denim so special is its ability to change with every movement, every wear – almost like a second skin that tells its own story. From unwashed ‘raw denim’ to elaborately treated vintage washes, the fabric displays a unique range. GANG works with this interplay between authenticity and individuality in every collection, making the jeans a reflection of their wearers and allowing them to develop a unique patina over time.

To preserve this special aura, the right interplay of material selection and processing is crucial. The washes typical of GANG form the foundation of each collection and lend the jeans depth and character through distinctive abrasion effects or subtle shading The goal is to translate the fabric’s strength and vibrancy into a tangible product experience in every collection, an approach that consistently runs through the entire design process, from the initial idea to the final implementation.

SS25 Collection by GANG. Credits: GANG

The creative process: Intuition and teamwork

The design process at GANG thrives on intuition and intensive collaboration. Numerous ideas flow together, are collected, tested, and further developed. Existing designs often serve as a starting point for new interpretations, resulting in innovative denim collections that are both fashionable and functional.

Achieving the perfect fit is an art in itself. "A perfect pair of jeans is one you put on and immediately feel comfortable in," explains Yvonne Weitl. The creative process begins with an idea, which is further developed within the team and refined continuously until it is ready for production. Close collaboration and constant exchange are crucial to the success of the collections.

Denim in transition

Like many fashion brands, GANG faces the challenge of producing in an environmentally friendly way. "We already pay attention to the durability of our materials and their need for less intensive processing when selecting fabrics," says Weitl. The label relies on technologies such as ozone washing to save water and energy and reduce the use of chemicals.

SS25 Collection by GANG. Credits: GANG

"Denim is timeless and continues to captivate people. Our challenge is to permanently combine this fascination with sustainable production without losing the authenticity of the fabric." In addition to its trend-oriented collections, GANG also offers an Essentials line with timeless classics that are in demand year-round. Whether skinny, bootcut, or relaxed fit, the Essentials cover a wide range of styles suitable for everyday wear as well as special occasions.

Yvonne Weitl: Creative leadership of a passionate team

Yvonne Weitl is no stranger to the fashion world. Her passion for design began in sportswear, where she worked for a snowboard and outdoor apparel line, among others. But it was ultimately denim that captivated her. This enthusiasm and her flair for innovative designs eventually led her to GANG.

"The pulsating power of blue gold has fascinated me from the very beginning." Yvonne Weitl, Head of Design at GANG

Yvonne Weitl, Head of Design at GANG. Credits: GANG

In her role as Head of Design, Weitl combines her experience with a clear vision that strongly emphasizes teamwork and collaborative creativity. Instead of merely reacting to current fashion trends, the design team at GANG focuses on authenticity and longevity. The collections are created in close collaboration, with every voice and every thought making an important contribution. Weitl is particularly proud of the collective passion of her team, which continuously works to reinterpret denim while preserving the essence of the material.

Open to the challenges of the fashion world, the design team at GANG strives to ensure that every pair of jeans makes the power and vibrancy of denim tangible while also effecting positive change.

