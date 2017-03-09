​The main takeaways from Paris Fashion Week AW17

London - Paris Fashion Week, often seen as the pinnacle of the global fashion week has come to an end. Leading fashion houses ranging from Dior to Louis Vuitton presented their vision for Autumn/Winter 2017-2018, simultaneously and perhaps even unwittingly setting a number of trends for the next season. FashionUnited shares a number of highlights and main points to take away from Paris Fashion Week AW17.

Louis Vuitton at the Louvre

Models sailed down a runway created between 18th century marble sculptures from Cour Marly in the Louvre at Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show. For its upcoming collection, creative director at Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière, experimented with contrast and mixtures by combining different textures, patterns, and silhouettes. The resulting collection was a mish-mash of styles thrown together, such as a tough biker jacket with white detailing paired with rather feminine high waisted, belted skirt. Contrasting patterns, styles and textures were also spotted on the catwalks in New York, London and even Milan, as more and more designers turn their backs on the notion of trends, creating a new trend at the sametime - the death of trends.

Photos: Louis Vuitton Women Collection Fall-Winter 2017/2018. Credit: © Louis Vuitton Malletier – All rights reserved

Chanel prepares to launch into outer space

Chanel managed to outdo itself concerning its show decor once more, as its creative director Karl Lagerfeld transformed the Grand Palais into a space station for the fashion houses Autumn/Winter 2017-2018 show. A 37 meter tall, white rocket featuring the Chanel logo acted as the centerpiece of the show, as models dressed in futuristic 1960s inspired trench coats, dresses and pant suits posed around it. Lagerfeld blended a number of street styles with Chanel's classic looks and threw in a few 1960s futuristic touches for good measure, which resulted in outfits such as shiny emerald trench coat paired with knee-high glitter boots with a black square toe cap, complete with a wide hairband and bouffant hairdo.

Photos: Chanel Fall-Winter 2017/2018. Credit: Catwalkpictures

Balenciaga presents Couture

After getting off to bumpy start, following news that its casting directors "sadistic" treatment of models, Balenciaga took things to the next level at Paris Fashion Week. The show opened with a number of chic asymmetric oversized jackets and coats which were buttoned on the left shoulder before moving onto workwear inspired daywear. A number of the looks were accompanied by matching 'shopping bags.' The show ended with a surprise final of 9 layered, sculptural gowns, inspired by the couturier Cristobal Balenciaga archives. The oversized grand dresses featured ruffles, full skirts and dainty straps, underlining its creative director Demna Gvasalia skill at creating outfits which are both wearable yet unique.

Pre-order selected looks from the Women Fall Winter 17 Collection on Balenciaga.com #Balenciaga #FW17 #PFW #CristóbalBalenciaga #Look40 A post shared by Balenciaga (@balenciaga) on Mar 6, 2017 at 11:16am PST

Photos: Balenciaga Fall-Winter 2017/2018. Credit: Catwalkpictures

Dior says Navy is the New Black

Navy was hailed as the new black at the Dior Paris Fashion Week catwalk show. Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri returned to the one colour which the fashion house's founder Christian Dior said was the only one that could compete with black as a starting point for her collection. From there she looked to workwear from the 1950s, combining straight denim jeans with capes and loose hooded tops, blue overalls and velvet and lace gowns, all topped off with leather berets. "As well as the symbol of the Virgin Mary and of kings, blue is the colour of all kinds of uniforms ... uniform help(s) to protect people in some way," said Grazia Chiuri to AFP. "There is no specific uniform (in the show), everyone can decide what their personal uniform is."

Photos: Dior Fall-Winter 2017/2018. Credit: Dior

Saint Laurent revisits 1980s sex appeal

Anthony Vaccarello continued his sexy reimagination of Saint Laurent, which showcases his fascination with bare legs, sensual mini-skirts and off the shoulder dresses. He returned the 1980s as his source of inspiration for the collection which included an off-the-shoulder, black leather mini-dress with an asymmetrical oversized ruffle detail, a black velvet one sleeved dress with a crystal studded ruffle accent and crystal studded long-sleeved mini-dresses. Longer dresses had an added edge with the addition of a thigh spilt or a modest dosage sparkle and looks were complete with black knee high boots or silver glittery boots.

Photos: Saint Laurent Fall-Winter 2017/2018. Credit: Catwalkpictures.com

Dries Van Noten celebrates 100th show

Dries Van Noten decided to take a trip down memory lane this Paris Fashion Week in honour of its hundredth show. The designer breathed new life into fabrics used in previous collections and invited a number of models who has previously walked in shows to showcase the Autumn/Winter 2017-2018 collection. The result was a collection which celebrated model diversity and beauty in all forms, as models including Carolyn Murphy, Alek Wek, Silvia van der Klooster and Guinevere Van Seenus took to the catwalk. However, the show and the collection were not a nostalgic play, but looked to the future and aimed to empower and celebrate the independence of women everywhere. "For me clothes are really something you make with your heart," said Van Noten. "You do your best to create something that you really believe in."

Photos: Dries van Noten Fall-Winter 2017/2018. Credit: Catwalkpictures.