The Rino&Pelle formula for success

Rino&Pelle, the fashion label started in 1987, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. From the point where it was founded to where the brand is today, it's always remained true to its original mission: enabling a luxurious and contemporary look at an honest price. Offering high-quality, affordable fashion has been woven into the DNA of the business from the very beginning. The brand has never had large marketing budgets in order to maintain a competitive selling price. This makes it even more special that the brand got to where it is today. Identifying opportunities and daring to do new things is a daily drive associated with the employees in the organisation.

The growth of Rino&Pelle

In the past 35 years Rino&Pelle has gone through many changes and developments. Despite the pandemic, in 2021 the brand was able to achieve a growth of 8%. The good resales by retail customers underpin the growth of the brand. Last season the brand achieved 82% resales in womenswear, according to a report from Uretco. Meeting set delivery times was a huge challenge due to the pandemic, something the brand continues to face due to new changes. Nevertheless, Rino&Pelle was able to make the difference last season. Achieving an early delivery to the customer led to a longer sales period in the store. Thinking along with the customers in a flexible, solution- oriented way has generated significant mutual trust between the label and its customers. The high resale figures also mean that buyers see Rino&Pelle as a safe investment in uncertain times.

As well as growing turnover, Rino&Pelle has also been able to expand its sales outlets. During the last year, around 500 new international sales locations were added, of which 165 are in Italy. Rino&Pelle was able to make this huge leap by collaborating with a new agency in Italy. Not only is there strong growth in the Italian market, but sales in Germany are rising continually too. The first overseas ventures are also underway, providing a toe-hold in the USA and Canada. Earlier this year, in February, Rino&Pelle participated in the Coterie, a trade fair in New York, which was a real success for Rino&Pelle.

The brand is proactive and continues to push its own boundaries, expecting a growth of 30% to be achieved in 2022.

The Rino&Pelle recipe for success is easy to understand. In every area of the business, the brand has passionate people, from the design team which is constantly creating new and surprising collections, through to the logistics department who run a highly-efficient shipping operation. With a fairly small team, Rino&Pelle is always on the lookout for new challenges, as well as setting new goals to keep innovating. The brand is very proud of the growth which they have achieved and has every confidence in making their next ambitions reality!

Rino&Pelle, courtesy of the brand

Sustainability

The first steps have been taken towards a better world. Rino&Pelle wants to optimise the sustainability of every part of the organisation and its operations. For example, through the use of recycled packaging materials, sustainable raw materials and a partially self-sufficient head office.

Rino&Pelle is aware of the impact of the fashion industry on our environment. For this reason, the brand is striving for environmentally-friendly alternatives. This SS22 season, Rino&Pelle will introduce its first 'Eco Friendly pieces', products made of more sustainable materials or made in a more sustainable way. For example, part of the collection is made of EcoVero viscose, and recycled polyester is used. The winter season materials also consider sustainability aspects. The filling of the padded jackets is 100% down-free and last but not least: 'No animals occur in our happy fur', in other words, all faux fur items from Rino&Pelle are 100% animal-free.

Rino&Pelle, courtesy of the brand

Zero waste

Rino&Pelle believe it is important that all garments end up in a good place. This is why the brand has a made-to-order principle to prevent over-production. Manufacturing only takes place based on actual orders. The brand does not have its own stores, and therefore does not need to maintain large inventories. Rino&Pelle sells exclusively through retail customers and its own webshop. Products left over at the end of the run are sold during a sample sale. At its headquarters, the brand also has an in- house atelier, so that garments can be repaired on the spot. This means Rino&Pelle does not throw away a single item of clothing.

Rino&Pelle strives to develop timeless designs with good quality that can be worn for several years and are not discarded after just one season. By developing wardrobe favourites that can be combined in many different ways, the brand creates a functional wardrobe for women.

Rino&Pelle is far from where they want to be in terms of sustainability and conscious choices, but as a small international organisation, they are trying to contribute step-by-step to a better future. They are aware that they still have a long way to go, which is why the team is constantly looking for new ideas and opportunities to reduce any negative impact on our planet. Rino&Pelle wants to develop into a more sustainable brand season by season. This is also an important objective to focus on in the next three years.

‘Let’s dress the world more beautifully’

