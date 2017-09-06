Timeline: The Rise of Polish fashion retailer Reserved

Polish fashion retailer Reserved is set to open its first flagship store in the heart of London at 11 am today, as the brand aims to expand across Europe. Located at 525 Oxford Street, the fast-fashion retailer may not be a household name in the UK yet, but its Autumn-Winter '17 campaign, starring British top model Kate Moss, will have undoubtedly have attracted the public's interest.

If her presence is not enough to lure in young shoppers, Reserved is also offering 20 percent discount to the first 100 people shopping in store. The iconic British model herself, together with a host of other UK celebrities will be on hand to celebrate the opening, together with 30 personal stylists who will be offering customers complimentary advice on how to shop the latest Reserved x Kate Moss collection. The big celebration surrounding the store opening underlines Reserved's parent company LPP has ambitious plans to become one of the world's leading retailers - even though UK shoppers may not be very familiar with the brand.

Everything you need to know about the rise of Reserved

Reserved, one of the fastest growing fashion retailers in Europe, offers fashionable and affordable fashion for women, men, and children. Although it is less trend driven than its competitors Zara or H&M, Reserved price-range sits within the same brack. At the moment Reserved operates more than 200 stores in Poland, 81 stores in Russia and 20 stores in Germany. Reserved's first UK flagship store offers a similar look and feels as its recently opened flagship store in Berlin, which features the brand's renewed store concept 'Open to Public'. The brand expanded into the Middle East in 2015 and has been praised as the largest fashion retailer in Poland.

But where did the brand come from? What do we know about the brand Reserved and how it came to be one of the fastest growing fashion brands in Europe? Scroll through FashionUnited's timeline on the rise of Reserved below to learn all you need to know about Poland's biggest fashion label since the foundation of its parent company LPP in 1991.

Photos: Courtesy of LPP and Reserved