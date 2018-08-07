Tips, tricks, and advice on making it in the fashion industry

- Kelly Press |
The fashion industry is changing so rapidly that it may feel overwhelming for newcomers in the field to stay up to date. This is why FashionUnited has compiled a series of articles with expert advice, tips and information on staying relevant in the fashion world. Whether you're student, job applicant or a business owner, these articles may help you learn more about where the industry is going.
6 new consumer mentalities changing the retail industry
How to build your brand's identity with authenticity and sense of humor? Trend expert Pernille Kok-Jensen's views on the future of retail provide the answer to this question -- and many more. Pernille Kok-Jensen shared her predictions on the future of retail from the consumer’s point of view. Touching on how to find a brand’s identity through authenticity and a sense of humor to recognizing the mainstream niches, Pernille forecasts the trends for consumers.
How do consumers feel about artificial intelligence?
Artificial intelligence is the latest hot topic in the fashion industry, with major retailers such as Marks & Spencer, Net-a-Porter and House of Fraser making significant investments in AI technology. The latest of AI endeavors in fashion was launched by China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba, which opened an AI concept store in partnership with Guess. But what do consumers actually think of their artificial intelligence interactions?
What do Millennials and Generation Z consumers want from retailers?
Four generations of consumers coexist nowadays: baby boomers, generation X, Millennials and Generation Z. The challenge for retailers? How to provide such drastically different shoppers what they need. Arguably, catering to the needs of the two younger generations is key for a retail business in the long term, as Millennials now hold the majority in the American workforce. FashionUnited has taken a look at the latest research about the shopping behavior and consumer expectations of Millennials and Generation Z.
What fashion companies do wrong when targeting over-50s
On the other, yet equally as important end of the spectrum, what can fashion companies improve upon when targeting their over-50 customers? This age group accounts for 45 percent of all residents in the US and in the UK, already makes up the majority of the population since 2016. Not convinced? They are also the wealthiest , with much more savings than the younger generations. However, a survey conducted in 2017 revealed that 68 percent aged 50 and above don’t feel they are accurately represented in advertising.
How to solve the denim's industry problem with fit
The denim industry is changing more rapidly than ever before. Global denim sales are on the rise, except in the two regions that have always formed its core market: Europe and North America. In an in-depth study, take a look at how retailers may be able to stay relevant in the denim world.
How to Launch Your Own Fashion Label
Thinking about launching your own fashion label? This can seem like an overwhelming task. In a series, FashionUnited has provided useful tips to know before, during and after the creation of a brands new label.
Ask an expert: 5 tips for fashion branding on Instagram
If used correctly, Instagram can be a powerful brand-building tool for a fashion business. However, brands can run into avoidable pitfalls when using this social network as a marketing outlet. FashionUnited spoke with a creative marketing expert to hear her tips and tricks on how to best use Instagram to promote your fashion brand.
Dress to impress - how to take the fashion industry by storm
How often do you ask yourself what to wear? In the fashion industry in particular, this can be a challenging question to answer. However, we've gathered a few rules to stick by when getting dressed in the morning or even for an interview.
The dos and don'ts of using video in your online fashion
LISTEN IN - “If you add videos to your webshop, the people who look at your video are 50 percent more likely to buy your items, because they can actually see how items fall and flow,” said video marketing experts to FashionUnited. Hear more what they had to say about running a fashion website and how to make it a richer experience for your customer.
As anyone joining the fashion industry will tell you there will be pitfalls and setbacks when starting out. Just remember Walmart wasn’t built in a day. In the meantime, read more on already established fashion companies on this year’s Fortune 500 list for inspiration.
