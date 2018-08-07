Tips, tricks, and advice on making it in the fashion industry

6 new consumer mentalities changing the retail industry How to build your brand's identity with authenticity and sense of humor? Trend expert Pernille Kok-Jensen's views on the future of retail provide the answer to this question -- and many more. Pernille Kok-Jensen shared her predictions on the future of retail from the consumer’s point of view. Touching on how to find a brand’s identity through authenticity and a sense of humor to recognizing the mainstream niches, Pernille forecasts the trends for consumers. Read more >>

What do Millennials and Generation Z consumers want from retailers? Four generations of consumers coexist nowadays: baby boomers, generation X, Millennials and Generation Z. The challenge for retailers? How to provide such drastically different shoppers what they need. Arguably, catering to the needs of the two younger generations is key for a retail business in the long term, as Millennials now hold the majority in the American workforce. FashionUnited has taken a look at the latest research about the shopping behavior and consumer expectations of Millennials and Generation Z. Read more >> Photo: Dealspotr.com

What fashion companies do wrong when targeting over-50s On the other, yet equally as important end of the spectrum, what can fashion companies improve upon when targeting their over-50 customers? This age group accounts for 45 percent of all residents in the US and in the UK, already makes up the majority of the population since 2016. Not convinced? They are also the wealthiest , with much more savings than the younger generations. However, a survey conducted in 2017 revealed that 68 percent aged 50 and above don’t feel they are accurately represented in advertising. Read more >>

How to solve the denim's industry problem with fit The denim industry is changing more rapidly than ever before. Global denim sales are on the rise, except in the two regions that have always formed its core market: Europe and North America. In an in-depth study, take a look at how retailers may be able to stay relevant in the denim world. Read more >> Photo: Levi's

Ask an expert: 5 tips for fashion branding on Instagram If used correctly, Instagram can be a powerful brand-building tool for a fashion business. However, brands can run into avoidable pitfalls when using this social network as a marketing outlet. FashionUnited spoke with a creative marketing expert to hear her tips and tricks on how to best use Instagram to promote your fashion brand. Read more >>

The dos and don'ts of using video in your online fashion

LISTEN IN - “If you add videos to your webshop, the people who look at your video are 50 percent more likely to buy your items, because they can actually see how items fall and flow,” said video marketing experts to FashionUnited. Hear more what they had to say about running a fashion website and how to make it a richer experience for your customer.

