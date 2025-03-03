Todd Snyder expands collaboration with Fanatics to NHL

New York-based American menswear designer Todd Snyder has expanded his partnership with Fanatics, which designs, manufactures and sells licensed fan gear, to launch a limited-edition collection with the National Hockey League (NHL).

The collaboration builds on the success of the Todd Snyder + NFL Collection, which launched in December 2024 and offers elevated fan apparel, celebrating the legacy and spirit of the NHL.

The initial Todd Snyder by Fanatics for NHL collection offers cashmere sweatshirts and hoodies, Canadian fleece full-zips and hoodies, Rugby polo shirts, turtleneck sweaters, and jersey crewnecks for 12 NHL teams, including Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Utah Hockey Club and the Vancouver Canucks.

Fanatics adds that the collection will “evolve over time” to include “all NHL teams in the future”.

Todd Snyder by Fanatics for NHL collection - Toronto Maple Leafs Credits: Fanatics

Commenting on the collaboration, Snyder, founder and president of Todd Snyder, said in a statement: “This continued partnership with Fanatics is a natural extension of my love for blurring the lines between luxury and sport. We’ve taken classic fan gear and reinvented it with luxe materials and modern tailoring, from Italian cashmere rugby shirts to Canadian Fleece knitwear. It’s about celebrating team spirit with a sense of refinement.

"Hockey is a sport I’ve always loved to watch, and I’ve always admired how it has some of the most stylish and tailored players in sports. Partnering with Fanatics and the NHL was a natural choice. They’ve revolutionised how fans connect with their teams, and we saw an opportunity to merge their innovation in sports apparel with our dedication to quality and design. Together, we’re creating fan gear that feels just as at home on the runway as it does in the arena."

Todd Snyder by Fanatics for NHL collection - Chicago Blackhawks Credits: Fanatics

Highlights from the collection include the cashmere rugby shirt, which merges two of Snyder’s favourite things – an athletic style in luxe ultra-soft cashmere featuring a chenille team patch on the chest and overlock stitching throughout, and the cashmere crewneck sweatshirt with a vintage-inspired logo at the chest and knit-in stripes at the sleeves all in tonal colours.

Another key style is the Canadian fleece oversized hoodie, which takes inspiration from Snyder’s favourite vintage varsity styles from the 80s and 90s, which carries through in the flocked logo patches at the chest and sleeve. The midweight fleece is made in Canada and cut and sewn at WS, a family-owned factory outside Toronto that has been making sweats the old-fashioned way for decades.

On the collection, Snyder said: “I wanted something that honoured the sport, but it was modern and had a little bit of a twist. Something a little more sophisticated, so I did tonal versions in grey, oatmeal or black.

“For the NHL, we leaned more into direct flocking, it’s a lot of hand work with a specific machine that creates logos that have a really beautiful almost velvet hand feel, as well as direct embroidery.”

Todd Snyder by Fanatics for NHL collection - LA Kings Credits: Fanatics

Joe Monahan, president of Fanatics Brands, said: “We are thrilled to take our partnership with Todd Snyder to the next level by releasing this latest limited-edition collection, which caters to the NHL’s incredibly passionate fans in several of the preeminent hockey markets.

“Our ability to partner with the NHL and offer these elevated products at scale across a variety of locations – which will only grow and evolve over time – allows us to continuously reach fans looking for more unique options to fill out their wardrobes on gamedays and beyond.”

Todd Snyder by Fanatics for NHL collection - Pond Hockey campaign Credits: Fanatics

This is the latest premium fan gear collection for NHL fans from Fanatics, following the success of its Lululemon x Fanatics x NHL collection launched in October last year. That collection saw Lululemon’s bestselling styles for men and women branded with 11 NHL teams, which will be expanded to a full 32 team assortment for the 2025-26 season.

Brian Jennings, chief brand officer and senior executive vice president of the NHL, added: “This collection is part of our continued efforts to celebrate the intersection of hockey, culture and lifestyle. We look forward to the expansion of this collection from 12 clubs to all 32 teams.”

The Todd Snyder by Fanatics for NHL collection will be available exclusively at Fanatics.com, NHLShop.com and select NHL team store locations. There will also be an edited selected at ToddSnyder.com. Prices range from 198 to 528 US dollars.

Snyder’s previous collaboration with Fanatics with the National Football League (NFL) last year offered a limited-edition premium assortment for the New York Giants, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, including cashmere sweatshirts, Canadian fleece mocknecks, hoodies, and rugby shirts, as well as USA-made cashmere coaches’ and Varsity jackets.

Todd Snyder by Fanatics for NHL collection - Pond Hockey campaign Credits: Fanatics