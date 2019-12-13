Tom Ford to host next show in Los Angeles two days before Oscars

Tom Ford is heading back to Los Angeles once again for his Fall/Winter 2020 show. The designer announced that he will present his latest presentation on Feb. 7 of the New Year, just two days before celebrities and Hollywood’s elite member gather for the 2020 Oscars.

New York Fashion Week is scheduled from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, while the Oscars will take place on Feb. 9, and a large number of celebrities and stylists will be in the City of Angels for the awards show. By moving his show to Los Angeles, Ford—who has deep roots in the west coast city and has dabbled in Hollywood’s film industry with his own projects, A Single Man and Nocturnal Animals—is expecting a star-studded turnout for his Fall 2020 collection.

Ford shared with WWD that this strategic decision feels natural to him, with it being his home and having a large impact on his work. “In my role as chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, my main intent and priority is to globalize and bring attention to American fashion. There is truly no bigger or more prominent stage in the world at any given time than Los Angeles during the Academy Awards,” the designer told the publication.

If his next presentation is successful—particularly with the celebrity and stylist turnout—the American designer may lead others to shift their February presentations to the West Coast in the future when New York Fashion Week overlaps with the awards show. The trend of designers showing in Los Angeles—such as Rodarte, who presented their Fall/Winter 2019 show in the California city earlier this year—may continue as a way to gain more and more attention from those in the entertainment industry.