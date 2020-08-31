Tommy Hilfiger launches ‘Make it Possible’ program

Tommy Hilfiger has announced the ‘Make it Possible’ program powered by the PVH Corp’s Forward Fashion strategy, as part of its approach to becoming a more sustainable organisation that “wastes nothing and welcomes all”.

Initially, Tommy Hilfiger aims to accomplish 24 targets towards becoming a more circular and inclusive organisation by 2030. The four main pillars of the program are ‘Circle Round’, which is to create fully sustainable products, ‘Everyone Welcome’, which is to be completely accessible to all people, ‘Made for Life’, which is to operate with care in areas of production affected by climate change ‘Opportunity for All’, which is to create opportunity for all employees of Tommy Hilfiger.

Founder Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement: “I opened my first store, People’s Place, in 1969 in my hometown of Elmira for people of all backgrounds to come together and share exciting pop culture experiences.

“As our brand has evolved over the years, driven by this inclusive spirit, so has our commitment to social and environmental sustainability. With Make it Possible, we will go even further with our commitment. We’re working towards our vision with the entire organisation focused on it and, while we’re not there yet, we are going to get there.”

Martijn Hagman, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, continued: “In these times of health, human, environmental and economic crisis, we share a responsibility to find innovative solutions that will encourage inclusivity and build a more circular future.

“It is in our nature to drive change, even in the most challenging of times, which is why we are announcing our ambitious Make it Possible sustainability program, outlining 24 targets towards 2030.

“Tommy Hilfiger has a decade’s long track-record for driving a more sustainable future, including pioneering low impact denim processes, championing water stewardship, and creating more inclusive collections. Make it Possible is one way we will work together to make a meaningful and lasting contribution towards a better fashion industry.”

As part of the PVH Corp, Hilfiger has also joined forces with industry partners by signing the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Make Fashion Circular, Jeans Redesign initiatives and The Fashion Pact in August 2019. The brand has also partnered up with the World Wildlife Fund s part of its journey towards sustainability.