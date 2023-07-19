Top colour combinations of women’s runway resort 2024
Colour plays a major role in fashion. The Resort Collections for 2024 are still rolling out, but there are already strong trend signals, one being interesting colour combinations. That includes tone-on-tone mixes and warm hues contrasted to cold shades. Here are ten highlights:
Alexander McQueen – designer: Sarah Burton
A sleeveless dress with an asymmetric neckline and a ruffled front in a print of pink, red, gold, yellow and black.
Chanel – designer: Virginie Viard
A long-sleeved lace mini dress in a pink and yellow ombré combination.
Diesel – designer: Glen Marten
A layered look that included cargo pants, a matching jacket and shirt in a re-coloured camo print, rendered in pink and green.
Pucci – designer: Camille Miceli
A hooded one-piece body suit in a traditional Pucci print of pink, purple, mint, pale blue and orange.
Roberto Cavalli – designer: Fausto Puglisi
A trench coat in diagonal layers of snake and suede in a variety of colours, including yellow, pink, sand and burgundy.
Christopher John Rogers
A strapless full-length sheath dress in a patchwork of different fabrics and colours including turquoise and orange knit, black sequins and brown suede.
DSquared2
A pink babydoll mini dress under a knit cardigan in yellow, sky blue and pink variegated stripes.
Gucci
A full-length lime coloured satin sheath dress with a hot pink placed print with black accents.
Dior designer - Maria Grazia Chiuri
A bright red satin empire-waist dress with a broad embroidered band in red and green.
Alberta Ferretti
A burnt orange suede sleeveless tunic over a skirt in tie-dye orange and brown.