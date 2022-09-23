Top Fashion Influencer of the week - UK

Claire is a London-based fashion stylist, influencer, and content creative. She has a combined community of 70.9 thousand followers on Instagram and TikTok, in addition to her personal online wardrobe shop through Depop.

Claire is all about fashion, her style as unique as she is, conveys an avant-garde aesthetic, with unconventional and very distinctive combos. She is clearly a fashion creative who is not afraid to take risks in her outfit choices and to express what is fun, colorful and true to herself. Her style can be described as alternative and edgy, establishing a strong fashion presence that often strays from the mainstream commercial fashion. Through her social networks, Claire shares outfit inspiration, unboxings and mini vlogs. With Depop she has built a community of followers who share and get inspired by her wardrobe, which contributes through this platform to a more circular economy. Ultimately, she is very involved in raising awareness among her audience on issues such as Black Lives Matter and the defense of human rights.If you want to explore your style through unconventional fashion, and are looking for inspiration, then Claire is just the right person to follow.