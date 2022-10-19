Top Fashion Influencer of the week - UK

Hafsa is a content creator and fashion influencer based in London. Mostly active on Instagram and TikTok, she has built a community of over 18.2 thousand followers. Her social media presence focusses on sharing daily outfit inspiration with her audience, and her lifestyle favourites. She also uses creator fashion platform LTK, giving her followers access to share her style.

Her feed quickly proves a chic and elegant vibe. Her daily fashion inspiration is based on sleek and neat looks, where her go-to pieces are neutrals. Hafsa's style reflects the confidence she feels when wearing the pieces that make her feel most like herself. This girl is a fan of sets and suits, many of her combinations are monochrome, with a few bold colour combos that pop. When it comes to accessories, her personal favourite are sneakers, matched with jewellery and handbags that turn any look into a classy and elevated statement. Part of her content includes sharing tips about her growth journey on social media, as well as sharing daily self-care habits that help her reconnect with herself. This way, her followers can get to know her better.

If your vibe is neutral and elegant, and you want some chic inspiration, Hafsa is the influencer you need on the path to finding your personal style.