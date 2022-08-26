Top Fashion Influencer: Yasmin

Yasmin is a London based fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer with somali roots. She has a combined following of over 185 thousand on her socials and is mainly active on TikTok and Instagram, where she shares her makeup tutorials and modest outfit inspirations with her followers. On Youtube she vlogs about her daily life.

Yasmin’s outfits are mostly elegant and feminine, whether it's with a satin-look maxi dress or with a two-piece suit set. But she also likes to switch it up sometimes by wearing hoodies or joggers for a cooler more casual look. She is often seen pairing neutrals with a pop of colour, whether it's her headscarf, outfit or handbag that stands out from the rest. Yasmin curates her outfits to be trendy and fashionable whilst making sure it still feels like her own. So if you are looking for modest fashion inspo, then Yasmin is just the right person to follow.