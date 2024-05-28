Trends from Istanbul Modest Fashion Week 2024

Called “one of the boldest fashion trends globally” by Ozlem Sahin Ertas, CEO of Modest Fashion Weeks by Think Fashion Co, the influence of modest fashion on mainstream wardrobes is set to grow. Fashion United has put together the latest trends spotted at Istanbul Modest Fashion Week 2024 (IMFW24), which took place from 25th to 27th April.

The event hosted 25 fashion shows and 29 brand booths and brought together designers, brands, influencers and modest fashion icons, industry leaders, retailers, media professionals and fashion enthusiasts from all over the world.

Brands from Akkoia to Z for Zems from 14 countries

The fashion shows were spread over two days and presented a diverse range of modest fashion labels from 14 countries - there was Australian label Akkoia; Niharika Momtaz from Bangladesh; Canadian label Mirah; Egyptian label MRGD; Benang Jarum, Buttonscarves and Nada Puspita from Indonesia; Iranian label Chee, Afrik Abaya from Nigeria; Ahsannazir from Pakistan; Palestinian label Sineen Haute Couture; Sedžda Zukorlić from Serbia; South African label Mishah; Hilal Oğuzkan, Hukka Design, Imannoor, Marina, Miha, Rafaello, Serpil, Terzi Dükkanı and Zems from Turkey; Fashion by Shehna and Rabail Riaz from UAE and US-based label Citizens of the World.

Sineen creation in white. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week

This year’s theme of the Modest Fashion Week was “A Unique Fashion Call for Solidarity” and guest of honour was haute couture label Sineen from Palestine. The collection titled “From Dust to Light” consisted of modest evening gowns and bridal dresses. The colours of the Palestinian flag — green, red, black and white — were the prominent colours, the latter “symbolising the light and hope to see the dove of peace” according to the label.

Neutral and golden couture collections

Mishah’s couture collection in sparkles, blacks, whites, nudes, silver and gold. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week

While some bold colours and patterns were seen on the runways, some labels opted for neutral and gold tones like Mishah from South Africa, Mirah from Canada, Terzi Dükkanı and Rafaello from Turkey and Sedžda Zukorlić from Serbia. Turkish designer Hilal Oğuzkan’s collection featured embroidery, sparkles and bold silhouettes.

Mirah’s collection blended cultural heritage with a modern aesthetic and was centred around white, black and gold in feminine silhouettes. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week

Terzi Dükkanı’s ready-to-wear collection was dominated by whites, browns, nudes and blacks, focusing on timeless pieces and elegant patterns. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week

Rafaello’s ready-to-wear FW24 collection was inspired by the fairy chimneys of Turkey’s Cappadocia featuring brown, black nude tones and whites. Long wests could be seen, as well as masculine blazers and coats mostly in solid colours but also leopard prints and fur.

Elegant fashion by Rafaello. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week

Sedžda Zukorlić’s Balkan-inspired collection used nudes, whites, golds and sparkles for pieces made from premium materials and techniques that led to a fusion of cultures.

Sedžda Zukorlić at IMFW24. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week

Colourful ready-to-wear collections

While the aforementioned labels showcased subdued colours, others like MRGD, Serpil and Citizens of the World went all out with their colourful ready-to-wear collections.

Serpil Exclusive’s collection featured long loose dresses and suits with tied waists. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week

MRGD from Egypt showed its versatile collection at Istanbul Modest Fashion Week. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week

Citizens of the World played with fun designs and silhouettes. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week

Inspired by the architecture and colours of his home town Lahore, designer Ahsan Nazir’s collection focused on different shades of the colour pink, featuring long loose satin dresses.

A soft and feminine collection by designer Ahsan Nazir. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week

Stand-out elements

Fashion By Shehna, Benang Jarum, Chee, Miha and Nada Puspita showed some of the most unique collections at Modest Fashion Week.

Fashion by Shehna. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week.

Fashion By Shehna complemented their collection that featured various silhouettes including figure-hugging dresses with corsets as well as long loose dresses by interesting face accessories, while Benang Jarum relied on big flowers and stripes to capture the audience’s attention.

Beautifully crafted creations by Benang Jarum. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week

Miha’s dreamy collection was dominated by pastels, lace, florals and bows, which made the audience feel like they were in a movie.

Miha from Turkey. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week

Chee’s collection featured historical and traditional elements. “From suits and ties to traditional elements and embroideries, from colourful patterns to bold hair accessories, the collection basically included different mini collections in itself, surprising the audience with each look,” was the verdict.

Chee from Iran. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week

Nada Puspita’s majestic collection in muted greens and burgundies featured small flowers, embroideries and gold tones.

Nada Puspita from Indonesia. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week

Modest fashion icons and influencers walked the runway

Modest fashion icons Halima Aden and Rawdah Mohamed walked the runways of IMFW24 as well as influencers Fatma Husam and Niki Shaw. Aden walked for Indonesian brand Buttonscarves in a unique off-white piece and for Turkish modest swimwear brand Marina, wearing a blue printed burkini with a kimono.

Halima Aden walked for Buttonscarves. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week

Mohamed was seen on the runway in a silk piece with contrasting colours by Turkish label Imannoor while Husam showcased Australian label Akkoia’s botanical-themed ready-to-wear collection with a floral dress in pastel pink with lace details. Shah walked for Turkish label Hukka Design all in black to contrast their otherwise colourful ready-to-wear collection.

Rawdah Mohamed in a unique piece with contrasting colours by Imannoor. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week.

Fatma Husam in a dreamy piece from Akkoia’s timeless ready-to-wear collection “Secret Garden”. Credits: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week