Valentino to stage AW23/24 haute couture show in France’s Château de Chantilly

Italian luxury house Valentino is continuing to mix up the fashion week calendar, now revealing that it will be staging its haute couture autumn/winter 2023/24 show in Château de Chantilly in France.

The event will take place on July 5 during Haute Couture Week, when creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli will unveil the brand’s latest collection.

The location itself sits 50 kilometres from Paris’ centre, and boasts winding halls, ornate rooms and opulent gardens.

In a bid to make the show more accessible, the collection will be revealed live on Valentino’s own website and the house’s social media channels.

The announcement comes days after Valentino revealed it would be returning to the Milan Fashion Week Men’s calendar for the first time in three years, with a show that is set to open the fashion week and put the brand’s menswear back on a pedestal.

Valentino has become known for staging highly theatrical shows in prestigious locations, having previously taken over the likes of Rome’s Spanish Steps and France’s Le Carreau du Temple for past haute couture shows.