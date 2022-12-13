Vans and Timberland debut their first-ever collaboration

VF Corp brands Vans and Timberland are launching their first-ever collaboration featuring a brand-new silhouette that’s half skate shoe and half boot.

The ‘Vans Skateboarding x Timberland Half Cab Hiker’ combines Vans’ storied skate shoe, the ‘Half Cab,’ first released in 1992, which is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, with Timberland’s sturdy ‘Euro Hiker’ boots created in 1988.

Image: Vans/Timberland

Described by both brands as being “entirely unique,” the new capsule features the Half Cab’s familiar ⅝ cut upper placed on top of a Euro Hiker boot outsole alongside two-tone laces. The ‘Half Cab Hiker’ is made from canvas and Timberland’s premium leather with a ReBotl lining made from at least 50 percent recycled plastic. The shoes also have padded leather collars, rubber lug outsoles and co-branded Vans/Timberland detailing. They will be available in wheat and chocolate/olive colourways.

Alongside the ‘Half Cab Hikers’ is a new take on Timberland’s premium 6-inch waterproof boots, first introduced in 1973. The style has been revamped by the Vans team, taking inspiration from streetwear, workwear and skate aesthetics, and features the brand’s signature checkerboard print.

Image: Vans/Timberland

The Vans Skateboarding x Timberland collaboration will be available from December 20 via select Vans and Timberland stores, Vans.com, and Timberland.com. The ‘Half Cab Hikers’ are priced at 155 pounds / 160 US dollars, while the 6-Inch Boot retails for 200 pounds / 230 US dollars.

Image: Vans/Timberland

Image: Vans/Timberland