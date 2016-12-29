Victoria Beckham said to receive OBE

Victoria Beckham is set to follow in her husband's footsteps as she is reportedly set to be named on the Queen's New Year's Honour list - thirteen years after David Beckham was named an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The fashion designer, who reportedly revealed the news to her family over Christmas, is said to receive an OBE for her work in the fashion industry and her charitable endeavours reported the Daily Mail. The former Spice Girl singer is said to be both "delighted and humbled for the recognition" according to sources.

The 42-year designer has been building up her reputation over the past years as she launched her eponymous label in 2008. She presents her main collection, Victoria Beckham, bi-annually during New York Fashion Week and has gained praise from industry insiders and celebrities alike. Victoria Beckham has won numerous awards including Best Brand Award during the British Fashion Awards in 2011 and 2014. She was also nominated for the highly coveted Womenswear Designer of the Year during the Fashion Awards in 2016.

The fashion brand has grown rapidly over the past years, employing over 150 workers at its offices in New York and London and surpassing an annual turnover of 34 million pounds this year. Victoria Beckham, currently counts two flagship stores, one on Dover Street in London, which opened in 2014 and the other in Hong Kong, which opened in March this year. Victoria Beckham expanded her range in 2012 to include a more affordable line known as Victoria, Victoria Beckham (VVB) and is set to launch her debut womenswear and childrenswear line with US retailer Target next spring.

The fashion designer has also been busy with her charity work over the years. Together with her daughter Harper she created a t-shirt to help raise funds for World Aids day in December. She is also an UNAIDS ambassador and makes numerous trips around the globe to raise awareness for the disease and help with infected with HIV.

Photo: Courtesy of Target, Victoria Beckham