What to expect in fashion news from week 23, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 23rd week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 3-9 June, 2019.

Graduate Fashion Week 2019 (2-5 June)

Graduate Fashion Week (GFW) is back this week to showcase the best student and graduate talent within fashion. The four day annual event attracts 30,000 guests, features 22 catwalk shows and 36 exhibition stands, alongside a packed schedule of talks, masterclasses and workshops from leading names in the fashion and retail industry.

CFDA awards (3 June)

Each June, the international fashion community honors the best talent in American design at the CFDA Fashion Awards. Hosted in partnership with Swarovski, the event will be hosted by Issa Rae on Monday at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Land's End Q1 (4 June)

Lands' End, Inc. reported 1.6 percent decrease in net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 to 502.3 million dollars. Excluding the sales from the 53rd week and 21.4 million dollars from closed Sears stores, the company said in a statement that revenue would have increased 8.4 percent. Read the company’s Q1 results on Tuesday.

Vera Bradley Q1 (5 June)

Net revenues at Vera Bradley totaled 118.2 million dollars for the fourth quarter ended February 2, 2019 compared to 132 million dollars in the prior year fourth quarter. The company will post its Q1 results on Wednesday.

American Eagle Q1 (5 June)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) announced in January that fourth quarter comparable sales to date, through January 13, 2019, had increased 6 percent, following an 8 percent comp increase last year. The company will post its Q1 results on Wednesday.

Decoded Future (6 June)

On Thursday, Decoded Future, a summit of trend intelligence service Stylus, is returning to London, with the underlying theme this year of sustainability. The one day summit will feature speakers including Allbirds, Marks & Spencers and Matchfashion.com.

London Fashion Week Men’s (7-10 June)

London Fashion Week Men’s is back for its 14th edition in the capital on Friday, bringing together the best talent from the UK and further afield. The three-day city-wide event is a celebration of creative talent, welcoming guests from over 35 countries.