What to expect in fashion news from week 3, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 3rd week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 14-20 January, 2019.

Milan Fashion Week Men’s and White Street Market (14 January)

This week will begin with with the wrapping-up of Milan Fashion Week Men’s and Milan’s White Street Market.

JD Sports Fashion PLC Christmas Trading Statement (14 January)

JD Sports is set to be the latest UK retailer to release its Christmas trading statement following what has been a difficult festive season for the UK high street.

Hong Kong Fashion Week (14-17 January)

Having welcomed some 1,400 exhibitors and and 14,000 buyers in 2018, the Hong Kong fashion Week is back to showcase what’s new in Fall/Winter fashion.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s (17-21 January)

The major menswear event kicks-off in Paris this week, promising to showcase the latest and greatest in mens fashion, and ultimately determining trends for the next 12 months.

Source Denim (15-16 January)

The Source Denim trade show returns to London Olympia this week, a hub for retailers and brands to reach specialist denim manufacturers from across the world.

VF Corp Q3 (18 January)

VF Corporation, the owner of more than 30 brands including Eastpack, Timberland, Kipling, The North Face and Vans, will be reporting its Q3 this week. Stay tuned to see how the US firm is doing.