‘When the fit is right, women keep coming back’: The story behind Garcia’s Celia Sisters Jeans

Every pair of jeans has a perfect match, and the ‘Meet Garcia’s Celia Sisters’ campaign is here to prove it.

With a fresh take on denim, it builds on the Dutch label’s best-selling fit, introducing new silhouettes designed to complement a diverse range of body types and style preferences. FashionUnited spoke with Judith Megens, Head of Divisions, and Leonie Bekker, Buyer at Garcia, about the campaign’s evolution, as well as the latest SS25 trends.

Building a denim legacy

When Megens joined Garcia in 1994, the company focused exclusively on denim, built around just four core jeans models. Over the years, it expanded into menswear, womenswear, and teenwear, growing a product development team of over 50 specialists. In line with this growth, denim has remained central to the brand’s identity.

“The foundation of everything we do is fabric and fit. We pay extreme attention to the fitting process, testing each size individually. Whether it’s a 26-inch waist or a 36-inch, we fit every style on real models to ensure consistency and comfort,” says Megens. Garcia positions itself as an affordable alternative to premium denim brands, while maintaining the same level of precision in fit and quality found in the high-end market.

Judith Megens, Head of Divisions at Garcia. Credits: Garcia

Birth of the ‘Celia Sisters’

Known for its universal appeal, the ‘Celia’ fit strikes the perfect balance between rise and comfort, making it a go-to style for a wide range of body types. “We received so much feedback from customers and retailers telling us that ‘Celia’ fits everyone. Whether petite, tall, curvy, or straight, women kept coming back to this style. That’s when we realized we had something special,” says Megens.

Rather than relying on a single best-selling model, Garcia decided to expand the ‘Celia’ fit into a broader range of silhouettes, each catering to different fashion preferences. “We introduced the ‘Celia Sisters’ with diverse models of various shapes and sizes to reflect real women. This campaign is about empowering every woman to feel confident in her denim,” says Bekker. The result is a collection that maintains the core characteristics of the original style while offering slim, straight, flared, wide, and ultra-wide fits.

SS25. Credits: Garcia

SS25 trends: Wide legs, embellishments and fabric blends

One of the biggest surprises from the ‘Celia Sisters’ collection has been the success of the ‘Celia Wide’. “When wide-leg jeans first made their comeback, our customers weren’t quite ready,” Megens explains. “But this season, the demand has skyrocketed. There’s a clear appetite for more statement pieces alongside timeless core fits.”

Alongside wide-leg silhouettes, barrel-leg jeans are also gaining traction. Rinse washes have seen an unexpected surge in popularity, reflecting a shift toward more clean, dark denim aesthetics. Another emerging trend is embellished denim, featuring studs, rhinestones, or contrast stitching, which is resonating strongly with Garcia’s audience. Matching denim sets, including coordinated jackets and bottoms, are also proving successful, as consumers embrace denim-on-denim styling.

SS25. Credits: Garcia

To keep up with changing preferences, Garcia is also developing new fabric blends, including linen-infused denim and lightweight options for summer. These innovations align with the brand’s focus on offering both trend-driven and versatile denim styles that remain accessible to a broad audience.

Denim Deal and product passport

While Garcia stays on top of evolving trends, sustainability remains a key focus in its product development. “We are proud participants in the Denim Deal, which means most of our jeans contain at least 20 percent post-consumer recycled cotton. We also prioritize low-impact washing techniques and track the environmental impact of our denim finishing processes,” says Bekker.

From 2025, every pair of Garcia jeans will include a QR code product passport , giving customers full transparency on sourcing and manufacturing. In addition, Garcia has implemented 3D design technology to reduce waste and minimize sample production, leading to more efficient product development. Megens adds: “Sustainability is a journey, and we’re making sure we move forward with tangible steps.”

SS25. Credits: Garcia

The sisterhood continues

While Garcia enjoys strong sales across the Netherlands, Belgium, and France, Germany is currently the brand’s largest market, where the ‘Celia Sisters’ campaign has been particularly well received, especially with the ‘Celia Wide’ and ‘Celia Straight’ fits. “We’ve always been a denim-first brand, and we’re excited about where the industry is heading. More than ever, customers want versatility, quality, and conscious design—all things Garcia stands for. With ‘Celia Sisters’, we’re not just selling jeans; we’re telling a story about fit, confidence, and empowerment,” concludes Megens.