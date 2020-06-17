Wrangler launches ATG line in Europe following success of U.S. debut

Wrangler is bringing its new All Terrain Gear outdoor apparel line to Europe. The American denim brand experienced a successful launch of the line in the U.S. market upon its launch in 2019, and has decided to expand to its next market.

The brand will introduce All Terrain Gear by Wrangler in November. The Fall/Winter 2020 collection will be available on the company's e-commerce site in the market, as well as through 400 Dressmann stores across Scandinavia.

“At Wrangler, we have a unique and intimate understanding of the importance of durability and versatility, having outfitted cowboys and outdoor adventurers for decades,” Tom Waldron, Wrangler's executive vice president and global brand president, commented in a statement. “Unlike most other outdoor companies, we’re proud to provide everyday consumers with outdoor apparel that includes premium functionality and dynamic comfort, without a premium price tag.”

All Terrain Gear brings together high-performance features with versatile design to offer consumers durable apparel that is comfortable and appealing in style. Items in the collection are made with technologies such as quick-drying or water-repellent fabrics, mesh venting, convertible wearing systems or Ultraviolet Protection Factor.

Price points will start at 25 euros for shirts, 55 euros for bottoms and 120 euros for jackets.

Image: Wrangler