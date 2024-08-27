Zenni honors the late Iris Apfel with new collection

Online eyewear retailer Zenni Optical has launched a new collection that pays tribute to the late legendary fashion icon Iris Apfel.

Named ‘Iconic Elegance,’ the exclusive collection was created in collaboration with Iris’ estate and celebrates her legacy on what would have been her 103rd birthday on August 29.

Celebrated for her daring style and lively personality, Iris Apfel's long-standing partnership with Zenni inspired the 'Iconic Elegance' collection. The new collection seeks to pay homage to Apfel, who passed away earlier this year, with fresh designs that reflect her passion for creativity and self-expression. In addition to these new styles, the ‘Iconic Elegance’ collection also includes a selection of her beloved frames, showcasing her signature boldness and timeless fashion sense.

"We are deeply honored to have worked with Iris and to celebrate her enduring fashion influence," said Veronica Alcaro, Zenni's VP of brand, in a statement. "The 'Iconic Elegance' collection reflects her remarkable personality, offering eyewear that captures her daring spirit and legendary style. As Iris always said, 'More is more, and less is a bore!'"

Featuring over 20 frames, individually named to reflect Iris' unique style, including Apfel Allure, Soirée, Dare To Be, and Eccentric Edge, each one aims to capture Iris' maximalist sense of fashion through a captivating blend of bold, vibrant, and confidently unique designs that honor her one-of-a-kind fashion style.

"Iris's glasses were more than just an accessory; they were a statement and a signature that made her instantly recognizable as she was often celebrated as 'the fabulous woman with the glasses,'” said Lori Sale, partner, artist & brand and Iris' agent, in a statement. “She loved working with Zenni on her collections. She always wanted to know if they were as happy with the partnership as she was. I assured her that they were. We are incredibly honored that Zenni continues to celebrate and preserve Iris's legacy through their ongoing collaboration."

The new ‘Iconic Elegance’ collection is now available online at zenni.com.