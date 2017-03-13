BCBG appoints new Creative Director, despite bankruptcy

It was only last week that ailing retailer BCBG Max Azria was granted a bankruptcy loan in an attempt to turn the business around.

This week the company internally promoted Bergd Kroeber to Creative Director and Executive VP, replacing Lubov Azria who exited when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Kroeber will start with the brand's SS18 collections

While the company takes stock of its assets, including which to sell, its wholesale operations will continue, including the creation of new collections under Kroeber, who will be responsible for all the brand lines, including Herve Leger and BCBGeneration and their spring summer 2018 collections.

Kroeber previously was the VP of Design for BCBGeneration having joined the company a decade ago. Earlier in his career he cut his teeth at Elie Tahari and Strenesse.

The company also announced Annette Schatz would be promoted to president of Global Wholesale and Distributors. She was formerly executive VP of BCBGeneration and Wholesale.

Both Kroeber and Schatz will report directly to Marty Staff, interim acting chief executive officer.

"I am thrilled to welcome Bernd as our new Creative Director. He brings a creative aesthetic that meets the tastes of tomorrow with a complete respect and appreciation of BCBG's DNA," said Marty Staff. "We are looking forward to his designs and ability to build on our strong foundation and further enhance it to realize our full potential in all areas of the business."

"Annette brings expansive knowledge and understanding of the wholesale business and partner relationships," said Mr. Staff. "She has a clear strategy to expand upon what is already a strong platform for our brands."

Photo credit: BCBG Max Azria, source: BCBG.com