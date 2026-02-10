Cascale names new CEO

Nonprofit organisation Cascale has named Ying McGuire as its new chief executive officer. She will take up the role from June 1, 2026, succeeding Harsh Saini, who is stepping down from her interim position.

McGuire most recently served as CEO and president of the US National Minority Supplier Development Council, where she was credited with strengthening organisational performance, expanding stakeholder engagement, and modernising operations. She had also held senior leadership roles at the likes of Dell Technologies and Technology Integration Group.

Her past experience neatly aligns with the mission of Cascale, which has continued efforts to sharpen focus on delivering value for members and scaling collective climate and supply chain action. In her new role, McGuire has been tasked with deepening member and stakeholder engagement, while also advancing collaborative solutions for measurable progress.

In preparation for McGuire’s arrival, Saini will remain as interim CEO through May 31, 2026, and will support the transition as an advisor through the end of June. Saini took on the helm role in an interim capacity after Cascale’s former permanent CEO, Colin Browne, exited the organisation in July last year.

During Browne’s leadership, Cascale, which had changed its name from the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, had introduced a new impact strategy, expanded collaboration with international producers, acquired the assets of Better Buying Institute, and increased its focus on decarbonisation as an area of concern.