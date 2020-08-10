CFDA names new president

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has promoted CaSandra Diggs to the role of president. Diggs is a CFDA veteran, having worked at the organization since 2001. Prior to her new role as president, Diggs was the CFDA's chief administrative and financial officer.

In her new role she will be adding to her duties by overseeing strategy. She will report to the CFDA's CEO Steven Kolb and the organization's board of directors.

“CaSandra is an innovative thinker with a strong understanding of organizational and business operations,” Kolb said in a statement. “Expanding her role will provide the CFDA with more opportunity to meet the needs of the membership in a broad and diverse way. It is a critical time for our industry, and she is the right person with the right ideas to help lead CFDA into the future.”

“CFDA remains a vital pillar of the fashion community,” Diggs said in a statement. “I am delighted to join Tom Ford and Steven Kolb as we continue to advance and evolve the CFDA into a modern, forward thinking organization that is reflective of our times.”

One of the CFDA's primary goals right now is increasing diversity. In the wake of the George Floyd protests, the organization has been working on ways to help foster more Black talent and bring in more Black designers to their membership ranks which currently include 477 American brands.