Dazed: Ib Kamara to step down as Editor-in-Chief

Ib Kamara is stepping down as Editor-in-Chief of Dazed after a four-year tenure.

The stylist and editor’s final issue for the London-based fashion publication will be published in June, Dazed revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. A successor has not yet been named.

Kamara, who also serves as Art & Image Director at the streetwear label Off-White since the passing of its founder, Virgil Abloh, was appointed Dazed’s Editor-in-Chief in 2021. During his tenure, he regularly commissioned and collaborated with emerging and undiscovered creative talents, helping to propel and cement the careers of many of today’s stars, the magazine noted. Additionally, he championed social movements, including women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, Indigenous rights, and protests against police brutality, hijab bans, and environmental issues, “wielding magazine-making as a force for social change.”

"I’ll be forever honored by the opportunity to have been among the creative leaders of this iconic platform—now becoming part of the esteemed alumni who collectively continue to shape culture," Kamara said. "Most of all, I look forward to the future of Dazed and am excited for what’s to come—as the baton is passed down and more doors are opened for a new generation of creatives waiting to have their voices heard."