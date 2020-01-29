Debenhams appoints former New Look CEO to board of parent company

Debenhams has appointed former New Look CEO Stephen Sunnucks as a non-executive director of the British retailer’s parent company, Celine Jersey Topco Limited.

Sunnucks was CEO of New Look for four years and has held various senior executive management roles at Gap, taking the role of global president from 2012-14.

He also worked at Marks & Spencer, where he started his career, Sainsbury’s and Burton Group, where he was managing director of Dorothy Perkins. He currently acts as a senior advisor at global business advisory firm Alix Partners.

Mark Gifford, chairman of Celine Jersey Topco Limited, said in a statement: “Stephen’s reputation in the retail industry is second to none. He has been involved in various turnaround and restructuring situations both in the public and private sphere and has strong apparel credentials. His appointment completes our board, which blends breadth of experience and skills with strategic insight and understanding.

“Stefaan and I are delighted that the operational team will have access to the support of such a group, as he and his colleagues work to deliver the Debenhams turnaround. With continued access to substantial funding from our investor group, Debenhams is well set to navigate the next phase of its recovery.”