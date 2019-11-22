Former Barneys CEO Daniella Vitale joins Tiffany & Co.

Daniell Vitale is headed to Tiffany & Co. The former Barneys CEO had stepped down from her previous position as Authentic Brands Group solidified its deal to acquire the bankrupt company. Vitale will now serve as executive vice president-chief brand officer of the LVMH-owned luxury jewelry brand, effective December 1.

Vitale will be responsible for marketing and merchandising at Tiffany & Co, reporting to CEO Alessandro Bogliolo.

During her time as CEO of Barney’s, Vitale oversaw operations as the luxury department store chain attempted to adapt to the digital age. She had been in the role since 2017, and had been with Barneys since 2010 in roles including chief operating officer.