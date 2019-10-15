Hotter names new chief financial officer

Footwear brand Hotter has strengthen its executive team with the appointment of Adam Griggs as its new chief financial officer.

Griggs joins Hotter from restaurant chain Bistrot Pierre, and will lead the footwear brand’s finance and IT teams.

Hotter chief executive Ian Watson said in a statement: “I am delighted to welcome Adam, whose appointment significantly strengthens our leadership team. His experience in FTSE250 and PE backed companies is the perfect fit for Hotter and he will play a key role in our commercial strategy and development across UK and international markets.”

Private Equity owned footwear brand Hotter was established in 1959 and is based in Lancashire.