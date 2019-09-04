Iconic fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh dies aged 74

German fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh has died at the age of 74.

The news was shared on his official Instagram page next to one of his photographs. The caption read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Lindbergh on September 3rd 2019, at the age of 74.”

Lindbergh is survived by his wife Petra, his first wife Astrid, his four sons Benjamin, Jérémy, Simon, Joseph and seven grandchildren. A cause of death was not mentioned.

“He leaves a big void,” the Instagram post added.

Lindbergh was born in 1944 in Leszno, Poland. Known for his striking black and white cinematic images, he worked with numerous big fashion names such as Jean-Paul Gaultier and Giorgio Armani, as well as for international magazines Vogue and Vanity Fair.

He was also known for helping to launch the careers of models Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. Most recently, he shot the September issue of British Vogue that Meghan Markle guest edited.