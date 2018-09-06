Jeremy Pee to join M&S as chief digital & data officer

Marks & Spencer Plc (M&S) has announced that Jeremy Pee, who is currently senior vice president of Loblaw Companies Limited, has been appointed to the new role of Chief Digital & Data Officer. The company said, Pee will join M&S on the 3rd December and lead the business strategy to transform M&S’ digital capabilities and drive the digital innovation agenda and will be responsible for leveraging the power of data and digital for the benefit of M&S’ customers, colleagues and shareholders as well as developing and embedding a modern digital mindset and culture across the business.

Commenting on Pee’s appointment, Steve Rowe, M&S CEO, said in a statement: “Jeremy has first class experience of leading and executing retail digital transformation and growing a portfolio of ecommerce businesses. As we seek to become a digital first retailer, grow market share and change our digital behaviours, mindsets and culture, he is the right leader to deliver these changes and make M&S fit for the digital age.”

The company added that Pee’s appointment follows a series of technology-focused partnerships with Microsoft, Founders Factory, Decoded and True which all bring unique expertise to M&S.

Pee brings extensive experience from Loblaw, Canada’s largest retailer, where he was responsible for building, operating and growing ecommerce businesses in grocery, beauty, clothing and pharmacy. He, the company said, built Loblaw’s critical digital capabilities, creating a large team of experts in technology, data science, digital marketing and trading. Under his leadership, they launched a large online business and established a customer-driven culture focused on delivering great ecommerce experiences.

“M&S is going through a critical transformation and there’s no better time to be joining the business. I am looking forward to driving and shaping the digital innovation agenda,” added Pee.

Prior to that Jeremy was Loblaw’s vice president of corporate strategy and drove the retailer’s growth agenda. He has also held senior roles at office suppliers Staples as senior category merchant and director of corporate strategy. At M&S, Pee will report to Rowe and join the operating committee having accountability for digital innovation; customer insight; loyalty proposition and digital business development.

Picture:M&S via FashionUnited