Jonathan Saunders to exit CCO role at & Other Stories

Scottish designer Jonathan Saunders has stepped down from his role as chief creative officer at & Other Stories. The announcement comes a little more than a year after he took up the then newly created position.

According to a statement posted on LinkedIn on June 9, Saunders will officially leave the H&M Group-owned brand sometime in mid-August, following a personal decision to move back to the United States to be closer to family.

In the statement, & Other Stories acknowledges the role Saunders played in “shaping the brand’s creative direction and developing the new brand vision,” adding that it will continue to build on this vision moving forward. “We are grateful for his contribution, creativity, and commitment and wish him all the best in his next steps,” concluded the post.

Saunders first joined the team at & Other Stories in April 2025, taking on the newly-created role of chief creative officer, where he oversaw the brand’s creative vision and was tasked with driving the brand forward into its next phase of growth. In September 2025, & Other Stories unveiled a new ‘brand spirit,’ which included a new logo and a new tone of voice, providing a “fresh approach to creative expression, design and styling”.

The Glasgow-born designer leveraged more than two decades of industry experience to the role at & Other Stories. A Central Saint Martins graduate, he began his career at Alexander McQueen before launching his eponymous label in 2003, earning a reputation for his bold use of colour and print over the next twelve years. After closing the business in 2015, he served as chief creative officer at Diane von Furstenberg from spring 2016 to the end of 2017.

He then stepped back from ready-to-wear, relocating his practice to interiors and product design. He continued his ongoing collaboration with The Rug Company, releasing a second rug collection at the London Design Festival in 2018, and debuted his first furniture collection at Frieze Los Angeles in 2022.

& Other Stories has yet to announce plans for a successor.