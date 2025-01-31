Kim Jones leaves Dior Men

Kim Jones is departing Dior Men. The British designer, who has overseen the fashion house's menswear collections since 2018, is stepping down from his role. This was reported by Vogue Business. FashionUnited has contacted Dior for further comment.

Jones’ most recent show for Dior Men was just a week ago during Paris Fashion Week. Following the show, he was presented with the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur, France's highest honour, by Anna Wintour.

Prior to his appointment at Dior Men, Jones served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton Men’s from 2011 to 2018. He also led the women's ready-to-wear division at Fendi, where he revitalized the brand. In October 2023, Jones concluded his collaboration with Fendi, after four years.

In a press release, Dior expressed its "deepest gratitude" to Jones, who it credited with accelerating the development of men's collections internationally, while creating "an inspiring wardrobe that is both classic and contemporary".

'It was a true honour to have been able to create my collections within the House of Dior...'

A statement from chairman and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture, Delphine Arnault, read: “I am extremely grateful for the remarkable work done by Kim Jones, his studio, and the ateliers. With all his talent and creativity, he has constantly reinterpreted the house’s heritage with genuine freedom of tone and surprising, highly desirable artistic collaborations.”

Meanwhile, in his own comment, Jones added: “It was a true honour to have been able to create my collections within the House of Dior, a symbol of absolute excellence. I express my deep gratitude to my studio and the ateliers who have accompanied me on this wonderful journey. They have brought my creations to life.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the artists and friends I have met through my collaborations. Lastly, I feel sincere gratitude towards Bernard and Delphine Arnault, who have given me their full support.”

This article was updated 09:30 CET to include information and quotes provided by Dior to FashionUnited via a press release.