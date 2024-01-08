L’Occitane Group appoints Laurent Marteau as group CEO

Premium French beauty and wellness group L’Occitane has confirmed Laurent Marteau as its new group chief executive officer as it looks to evolve its leadership structure.

In a statement, L’Occitane said that the responsibilities of the chief executive officer and group managing director will be combined into one role, effective April 1, as the beauty group looks to transform the company into a “geographically balanced, multi-brand group”.

The move will see Marteau, the group’s current managing director, move into the group CEO role, while André J. Hoffmann, acting CEO, will step down from his position.

Reinold Geiger, chairman of the L’Occitane Group, said: “As our Group grows, we need to evolve. Laurent embodies the L’Occitane Group's entrepreneurial mindset and deep commitment to people and nature.

“His in-depth knowledge of the global market, combined with an inclusive leadership style, makes him a strong CEO to bring together a multi-brand and multicultural Group delivering value for all our stakeholders.”

L’Occitane evolving leadership to drive ambitions of a multi-brand group

Marteau has more than 20 years of experience in the global beauty industry. He previously worked for the LVMH Group in various senior management roles and countries for 15 years. He joined the La Prairie Group in 2014 as vice president for global travel retail and special channels. In 2020, he expanded his responsibilities and was made vice president for Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. He joined the L’Occitane Group as group managing director in 2022.

Hoffmann, who has been acting as vice-chairman of the L’Occitane Group since 2016 and became CEO in 2021, will remain an executive director and member of the board to focus on strategic, policy and leadership matters within the company. He will also work alongside the group's senior management team “to help ensure a smooth transition”.

Geiger added: “I want to thank André, my business partner of almost 30 years, for his leadership during his time as CEO. In recent years he has led the company towards its strategic objectives, including its geographical expansion, and has been instrumental in the successful acquisition and integration of new brands such as Elemis, Sol de Janeiro and Grown Alchemist.

“He will continue to play a significant role in the group, supporting its strategic direction as executive director and member of the board.”

The L’Occitane Group features leading beauty brands, including L’Occitane, Erborian, Elemis, Sol de Janeiro, Melvita, Grown Alchemist, and LimeLife.