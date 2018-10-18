Liz Evans to join Fat Face as CEO in January 2019

Oasis and Warehouse CEO Liz Evans is heading to Fat Face to replace Anthony Thompson, who is leaving the business in January 2019 after being with the company for almost nine years, reports The Telegraph. At Oasis and Warehouse, current COO Hash Ladha, the company said, has been appointed CEO designate with immediate effect and will become CEO when Evans departs next year.

Evans had joined women’s fashion brand Oasis in 2010 from Marks & Spencer. Commenting on Evans’ appointment, the report quoted Lord Rose, Chairman of Fat Face, saying: “Evans would bring substantial experience having worked in the UK and international clothing market. Liz also joins at a positive time for the Fat Face brand as trading is resilient and we are seeing the benefit of key infrastructure investment.”

The Hampshire-based clothing retailer posted an increase of 7.4 percent in its annual sales to 238.4 million pounds for the 52 weeks to June 2, 2018 with a like-for-like growth of 4.9 percent.