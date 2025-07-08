LVMH Reinstates Michael Burke to lead Americas as focus shifts West

LVMH has appointed Michael Burke as Chairman and CEO of LVMH Americas, marking a high-profile return for one of Bernard Arnault’s most trusted lieutenants. Burke will oversee North and Latin American operations, including key brands like Tiffany & Co., Marc Jacobs, and Sephora, as well as growing real estate interests in the U.S.

Once thought to be easing into retirement, Burke’s return underscores LVMH’s strategic pivot toward the U.S., which accounted for 25 percent of its 84.7bn euros revenue in 2024. With China’s luxury market slowing and Europe softening, the U.S. has regained primacy despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Burke will now manage regional leads Anish Melwani and Davide Marcovitch, and has also been named non-executive chairman of Tiffany & Co. The move, first reported by WWD, signals both continuity and a renewed U.S. push.

“Throughout our close and fruitful collaboration, Michael has perfectly incarnated the values of our group,” Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, stated in the announcement. “His outstanding leadership helped to continuously elevate the desirability and craft of the whole industry to new heights.”

In parallel, Daniel DiCicco was appointed President and CEO of Louis Vuitton China in April, as LVMH doubles down on leadership in both key regions.

Burke’s reinstatement could prove prescient. His deep understanding of the American consumer, instinct for brand positioning, and direct line to Arnault offer LVMH a steady hand as it navigates rising tariffs, cultural shifts, and ambitious retail expansion. At a time when luxury brands are recalibrating for a more volatile global market, placing a seasoned operator in its second-largest territory may be the group’s smartest bet on stability and growth.