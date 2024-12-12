Matthieu Blazy tapped as Chanel's new Creative Director in high-stakes appointment

In a watershed moment for the French luxury fashion house, Chanel has confirmed Matthieu Blazy as its next creative director, effectively concluding months of intense speculation about who would succeed Virginie Viard and carry forward the legacy of the late Karl Lagerfeld.

The appointment, announced on Thursday, marks a significant career milestone for Blazy, who simultaneously revealed his departure from Bottega Veneta after a transformative three-year tenure. Rumours had been circulating widely, with industry insiders speculating about potential candidates ranging from Hedi Slimane to Marc Jacobs, before Blazy emerged as the chosen successor.

“We have a lot of confidence in Matthieu’s capacity to bring modernity and a different approach to Chanel,” Bruno Pavlovsky, Chanel’s president for fashion, told the New York Times.

“Matthieu has respect for the heritage but also a very specific design for ready-to-wear, for silhouettes, for bags, and we like it quite a lot. We want him to push, to test, to go where he feels is right. We don’t want to give the feeling that the brand is stuck.”

Blazy's trajectory in the fashion world has been nothing short of remarkable. After taking the helm at Bottega Veneta in 2021, succeeding Daniel Lee, he quickly distinguished himself with innovative design approaches that revitalized the Italian luxury brand to one of Kering’s star businesses. His collections were celebrated for their intricate craftsmanship and ability to balance heritage with contemporary relevance.

The New York Times has already dubbed this the "hottest job in fashion," underscoring the immense creative and commercial significance of the role. At Chanel, Blazy will be tasked with maintaining the maison's iconic aesthetic while introducing a fresh creative vision that resonates with contemporary luxury consumers.

While details of Blazy's specific artistic direction for Chanel remain undisclosed, his track record at Bottega Veneta suggests a nuanced approach that celebrates technical mastery and cultural innovation. While he is not expected to match the showmanship of Lagerfeld, his appointment represents a strategic bet by Chanel's leadership to inject new creative energy, as well as stability, into a brand with an unparalleled global legacy.