Moncler: Alexandre Arnault (LVMH) candidate for the Board of Directors

Alexandre Arnault (born 1992), head of LVMH's Wines and Spirits division and third son of Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, is on the list of candidates for nomination to Moncler's new board of directors, as reported by the Italian publication Mffashion.

The proposed candidacy of Arnault Jr. is part of the agreement reached with LVMH last September, in which a newly established corporate entity of the French group acquired a 10 percent stake in Double R, the investment vehicle controlled by RPH-Ruffini Partecipazioni Holding, which currently holds a direct stake in Moncler of 16.9 percent.

The appointment of the new board of directors will be approved on April 16th by the shareholders' meeting. List 1, presented by Double R, is composed of Remo Ruffini, Marco De Benedetti, Robert Philippe Eggs, Luciano Santel, Alexandre Arnault, Bettina Fetzer, Alessandra Gritti, Diva Moriani, Sue Y. Nabi, CEO of the beauty group Coty, François-Henry Bennahmias, Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Gabriele Galateri di Genola, and former tennis player Maria Sharapova, who has been on the board since 2022.

List 2 is composed of candidates Cesare Conti, Anna Zanardi, and Susanna Dorigoni.