Morilee names Jiyup Kim its chief design officer

New York bridal label Morilee has appointed Jiyup Kim as its new chief design officer to introduce a new era of “innovation and elegance” to the design house.

Kim succeeds Madeline Gardner, who stepped down as chief design and creative officer in April after 39 years with the brand. In a statement on Instagram, Gardner explained that she was “stepping back from the day-to-day business” and is “excited to take on new challenges and opportunities.” She remains on the Morilee board of directors.

In her new role Kim, who most recently served as senior design director at Vera Wang for more than 10 years, will be responsible for charting “the course of design innovation” across Morilee's bridal, couture, quinceañera, and special occasion lines.

Morilee said Kim will bring an “unparalleled blend of creativity, visionary leadership,” which will “positively influence the brands’ growth trajectory and elevate its creative, commercial, and cultural success”.

Her first bridal collection for Morilee will debut at the National Bridal Market Chicago in March 2025 and Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week in April 2025.

Kim will report to president and chief executive officer Terri Eagle.

On the appointment, Eagle said: “It's with great pleasure we welcome Jiyup Kim to the Morilee family, whose extensive track record in leading global brands aligns perfectly with our vision for the future.

“Jiyup's exceptional talent and innovative approach to design are poised to redefine the landscape of bridal, and we couldn’t be more excited to kickstart a new era for the brand marked by excellence and authenticity."

Kim added: “As the new chief design officer of Morilee, I am deeply honoured to redefine the future of bridal and special occasion design.

“My mission and passion is to bring a fresh, authentic voice to Morilee's collections that will elevate its creative, commercial, and cultural success. I am excited to contribute to a bold, visionary future for the brand.”