Nike names Craig A. Williams President of Jordan brand

Craig. A Williams is Nike’s new President of the Jordan brand, effective January 14. He will be the joining the company from Coca-Cola, where he worked since 2005 serving most recently as Senior Vice President and President of the McDonald’s Division Worldwide, overseeing the beverage company’s strategic partnership with more than 37,000 restaurants of the worldwide fast food chain. Williams is succeeding Larry Miller, who will become Chairman of the Jordan Brand Advisory Board, a newly created body.

“We are excited to have Craig lead Jordan Brand into its next phase of growth globally”, said Eliott Hill, Nike’s President, Consumer and Marketplace, in a statement. Michael Jordan added: “It’s a unique moment to bring on a talented leader like Craig and to also be able to retain the knowledge, passion and guidance of a seasoned leader like Larry, who has helped guide Jordan brand to long term momentum”.

Miller first took on the role of Jordan Brand’s president in 1999, staying until 2006. After six years as President of NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, he went back to the same role in 2012. During his tenure Miller helped to expand the brand both in the United States and abroad.