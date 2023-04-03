QVC UK names new fashion director

Video commerce retailer QVC UK has named Samantha Rowe as its fashion director.

In a short statement, QVC UK said that Rowe would be working across its full roster, including womenswear, accessories, and jewellery.

Rowe joins QVC UK from John Lewis, where she was leading the department store’s women’s accessory team as category lead. She originally joined the retailer as a buying graduate in 2010.

Commenting on her new role, Rowe said: “I am delighted to have joined the incredible QVC team and look forward to bringing new, inspiring ranges and strengthening the successful partnerships already in place.

“As the team continue to provide quality products at great value, we will have an unwavering focus on delivering stylish, relevant and joyful products to the QVC customer.”

QVC UK has been developing its fashion and jewellery offering in recent years with collections from TV personalities Brenda Edwards, Ruth Langsford, and Dannii Minogue.