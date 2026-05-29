Rosa Veloso, 28 years at Grain de Malice: “I would like to change the way people see my profession”

If there is one job in fashion where emotional intelligence reigns supreme, this is it. Far from the clichés, sales advisors embody the most vibrant and perhaps the most human face of this immense industry. To paint a multifaceted portrait of this hands-on profession, FashionUnited has chosen to speak with those who approach sales as a place for fulfilment and specialised expertise.

Following our conversation with Léa Siboni, a sales advisor for the luxury brand The Row, and Mathilde Robard from the concept store Centre Commercial, we meet with Rosa Veloso, a sales advisor and ambassador at the brand Grain de Malice.

What was your first sales job like?

Rosa Veloso: In the beginning, I was looking for a job in sewing, but I quickly realised it was difficult to balance my personal and professional life at that time. My sewing teacher supported me and helped me find an apprenticeship that suited me better, in a shop that did alterations. Soon, while doing the alterations, I also learned the basics of sales, so my first job was as a trainee seamstress/sales assistant.

Do you have fond memories of your first sales interview?

For my first interview, I was barely 16 years old. My memories are hazy, but I do remember that my teacher accompanied and supported me through this first professional challenge. I am grateful to her.

Today, what gets you up in the morning?

We all see examples around us of ‘seniors’ who struggle to find satisfying work. For my part, I am grateful because I have now been working at Grain de Malice for 28 years, and staying this long is no accident. Every day is different, with its share of surprises, unexpected events, and successes. I enjoy achieving our goals as a team and sharing discussions to progress and move forward together.

For you, what does the ‘joy of selling’ look like?

For me, one of the greatest and most satisfying joys of selling is seeing the sparkle in my customer’s eyes when she looks in the mirror. I love seeing her leave happy with a smile, feeling beautiful.

What is the most unexpected or memorable sale you have ever made?

A Vincent McDoom lookalike! It was very unsettling! Was it him or not? At the end of the day, this discreet and incredibly kind person was looking for an outfit for that very evening, a formal outfit. She wanted to look beautiful from head to toe. Challenge accepted and accomplished! She left as happy as a little girl with sparkles in her eyes! As for me, I was amazed by this person's resemblance to Vincent McDoom! A true, inspiring ray of sunshine!

Do you have favourite customers?

Of course, over time friendships, loyalty, and a sense of complicity develop. A certain closeness means that some customers can also perceive our emotional state. It touches me to receive a kind word from them, or simply a sincere hello. I admit that the most flattering thing is when a customer looks for you and is almost disappointed not to find you in the shop: “Oh! Is Rosa not here?”

What is the technical skill you have honed the most over the years?

What I find most incredible in our profession is the evolution of textile materials. This is a subject that requires a certain technical skill and solid knowledge to provide the best advice to our customers (comfort, care, etc.). I have also learned to be much more technical, especially with the different new cuts of jeans. We now have more than ten in the shop, whereas there was only one when I started. In today's world, the fit of a pair of jeans is no laughing matter!

What qualities or skills related to your job are you most proud of?

With so many years in the business, I learn something new every day, both personally and professionally. Body shapes have evolved over time because women have evolved; they know what they want. To keep learning, to know how to sell, to be curious, patient, professional, and to keep smiling... it is quite an art.

What I love most of all is making a precise and sharp diagnosis in my head first, and then sharing it with my customer. This ‘assessment’ will be based on her body shape, her colour palette, and also on her energy and personality. Based on all this, I can give her the best possible advice so that she feels beautiful and good. Often, she trusts me enough to successfully step out of her comfort zone.

How do you train your eye daily to always offer the perfect silhouette to a customer?

We are fortunate to have in-person training (body shape, colour theory, etc.) as well as e-learning courses (on materials, cuts, etc.). We also have many documents available that define the Grain de Malice trend. Of course, nothing is better than enriching oneself through magazines and social networks. With practice, daily application, listening, and understanding what the customer is looking for, we achieve a satisfactory result, which is reflected in the customer's smile.

What is unexpected about the job of a salesperson?

I tell myself that if the customer suspects little or nothing, it means our job is well done! Our profession is a passion, and we must offer our customer a shop, a collection, and a team that will win her over.

Then, of course, there is a hidden side: a lot of handling of parcels and merchandise, and a large part involves managing emotions, joys, frustrations, and even dissatisfaction. I especially think I would like to change the way people see my profession. Being a sales advisor is a choice, a gift, a passion. It is not a dead-end job. You need tact, patience, empathy, discernment, endurance, resilience, and much more. That is what is amazing, because we have to be so versatile that there is always an area in which we can still grow.

This interview was conducted in writing.