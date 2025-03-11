Seasalt’s chief information officer exits business

Melanie Wilcox, the chief information officer of British lifestyle brand Seasalt Cornwall, has stepped down from her role at the company.

The news was confirmed in a statement by a spokesperson from Seasalt, who told Drapers, the initial reporting platform, that Wilcox had left the brand “to seek new challenges and opportunities”.

Her departure comes almost two years after she first joined the company in June 2023, when she had taken up the leadership role after spending over four and half years at Specsavers.

Here, Wilcox had served as director of technology portfolio management, before later becoming technology director for Northern Europe. Prior to this, she had been with supermarket giant Tesco for over eight years, holding a variety of roles in the realm of technology and infrastructure.

Wilcox’s appointment at Seasalt came at a time in which the Cornish brand was preparing for global expansion, eyeing the US and New Zealand as markets of opportunity, both of which the company has now cemented its presence in.

At the time, she had been tasked with defining the brand’s technology infrastructure while shaping its target operating model to support domestic and international business. Wilcox joined Seasalt alongside Duncan Tennent, who had been named as director of strategic partnerships.

As of 16:00 CET, March 11, Seasalt has informed FashionUnited that it cannot comment on this matter at this time.