Sporty & Rich CEO and managing director exits

David Obadia, global chief executive and managing director of lifestyle and activewear brand Sporty & Rich, has announced his departure after seven years with the company to “pursue new projects”.

Since joining the company in 2018, Obadia has been responsible for overseeing design, collection development and production, as well as distribution, wholesale, retail, e-commerce management, and overall brand strategy, and has helped transform the brand from a small, independent label into a globally recognised lifestyle brand.

Under his guidance, Sporty & Rich achieved double-digit annual revenue growth over seven consecutive years, and grew to more than 200 retailers worldwide, as well as opening flagship stores in major cities, such as New York and Los Angeles in the US, and Shanghai and Seoul in Asia. The brand also launched several high-profile collaborations with Adidas, Lacoste, Clarks Originals, Le Bristol, and Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, and expanded into beauty.

In a statement, Obadia said he was proud of the brand’s accomplishments during his tenure, and that Sporty & Rich would continue under the creative direction and leadership of Emily Oberg, who founded the company in 2014. Sporty & Rich initially launched as an Instagram mood board while Oberg still worked at Complex in New York, and then it expanded into a lifestyle zine in 2016, before launching apparel in 2019.

Commenting on his exit, Obadia, added: “It was an pleasure for me to work together with Emily Oberg the last seven years and I’m forever grateful for this partnership. She has a very unique talent and I’m sure she will lead Sporty and Rich to the next phase in the early future.”