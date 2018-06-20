Timeline: Virgil Abloh, from Kanye West’s assistant to menswear director at Louis Vuitton

Virgil Abloh has taken the fashion world by storm. Thanks to his mix of streetwear and luxury, the self-taught African-american designer has earned himself a cult following and a series of high-profile collaborations, including Nike, Vans, Umbro, Moncler and * Ikea. *

Since March, he divides himself between the roles of creative director in his label Off-White and menswear director at Louis Vuitton. As 2019 marks the first year Abloh hosts two shows at Paris fashion week, FashionUnited looks back into his career.

Click on the arrows to navigate through the timeline.

With collaboration from Sharon Camara and Joanna Mania.