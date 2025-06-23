Willy Chavarria reportedly being eyed for Fendi

New York-based Willy Chavarria is said to be at the front of the race to take over Fendi. While many names have been in circulation to step in as creative director for the Italian fashion house, the Mexican-Irish designer has emerged as a strong contender, according to sources for WWD.

The media outlet said the likelihood of a deal with Chavarria “could not immediately be learned”, with the search believed to still be at the preliminary stages. The designer could not be reached for comment.

Since creative director Kim Jones exited Fendi in October 2024, rumours have swirled as to who his successor will be, with the likes of Maria Grazia Chiuri, Pierpaolo Piccioli and John Galliano among the names thrown in the mix.

While others have made up the flurry of creative directors stepping down from prominent houses – Chiuri exiting Dior in June, Piccioli moving to Balenciaga following his tenure at Valentino – for Chavarria, the appointment would be a first for the designer, who up until now has not yet helmed a global fashion house and has largely operated at the helm of his eponymous brand.

Founded in 2015, his label caused a stir at the January edition of Paris Fashion Week Men’s – his first European presentation after previously sticking to New York – where a politically-charged runway underlined the values of Chavarria, while further highlighting his fervour for tailoring, streetwear and Chicano culture.

His work has garnered him notable acclaim and has led to an array of awards, including the CFDA’s Menswear Designer of the Year. He is also currently in the running for the 2025 Andam Fashion Award.

Next to Chavarria’s own brand, the designer has also worked within the design teams of Ralph Lauren, American Eagle Outfitters and Calvin Klein, where he served as senior vice president of design until 2024. He further founded menswear brand Palmer Trading Company, for which he also serves as creative director.

At Fendi, meanwhile, change does seem to be underway. In April, the LVMH-owned fashion house named Ramon Ros its new CEO, a role he will take up from July 1. It now remains one of the few global fashion houses to still not have appointed a creative head after a whirlwind of musical chairs dominated the industry over the past few years.